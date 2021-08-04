Christopher John Perry Sells 900 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 396,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.