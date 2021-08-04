ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 489,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

