Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $636.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.