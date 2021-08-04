Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth about $153,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 112.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.38. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

