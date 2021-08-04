Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) PT Raised to $3.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its target price raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.82% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

