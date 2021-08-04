Citadel Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MFG opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

