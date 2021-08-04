Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hingham Institution for Savings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $297.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.33. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $325.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

