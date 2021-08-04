Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth $464,000.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80.

