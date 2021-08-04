Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth $464,000.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.