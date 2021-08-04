Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 539,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Synthetic Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 842,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.86. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Synthetic Biologics Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

