Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 31,364 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 81.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,364 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

