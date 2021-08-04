Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20.

