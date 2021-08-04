Citigroup Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $228.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $220.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $136.95 on Monday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.