Citigroup Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $32.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.63.

REYN stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

