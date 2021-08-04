Citigroup Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $14.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

LDI opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

