Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.12

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 7329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

