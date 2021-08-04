Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Up 9.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) shot up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 66,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 245,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Specifically, Director James Elvin Gallagher bought 139,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,063,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,226.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$47.67 million and a P/E ratio of -57.00.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

