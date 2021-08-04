Clear Secure, Inc.’s (NYSE:YOU) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th

Clear Secure’s (NYSE:YOU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Clear Secure had issued 13,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $409,200,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During Clear Secure’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of YOU stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clear Secure stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.