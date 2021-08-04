Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $49.43

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.43, but opened at $52.40. Clear Secure shares last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 3,665 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clear Secure stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

