Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 6.4%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $55.50. 14,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 684,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clear Secure stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.