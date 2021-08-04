Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s share price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,069,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

CLNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $537.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

