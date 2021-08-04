Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 417,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE CNS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. 291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,240. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.95.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.