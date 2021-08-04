Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE:CFX opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42. Colfax has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colfax by 209.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

