Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $890.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.