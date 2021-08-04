Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.95

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.95 and last traded at $133.27, with a volume of 1153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,413,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

