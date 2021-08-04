Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 399,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.66 million, a P/E ratio of -66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

