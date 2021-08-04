Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.50 by Nord/LB

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.44 ($6.40). The stock had a trading volume of 5,304,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.05. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.