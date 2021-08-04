Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

