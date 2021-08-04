Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 61.72 ($0.81). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 60.42 ($0.79), with a volume of 310,067 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £320.23 million and a PE ratio of 71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

