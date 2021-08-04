Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €51.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.11 ($60.13).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

EPA:SGO traded up €1.33 ($1.56) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €61.55 ($72.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.03.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

