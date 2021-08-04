Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFRUY. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.