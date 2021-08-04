Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $66.16 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

