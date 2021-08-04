Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 1,145 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,015. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

