Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $116,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 247,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.68. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

