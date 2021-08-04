Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $69,000 in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

