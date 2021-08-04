Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 65,852 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,852 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $188.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,827 shares of company stock valued at $16,558,933. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

