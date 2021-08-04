Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.002.

SID opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

