Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.002.
SID opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.