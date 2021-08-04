Comparing Akerna (KERN) & Its Competitors

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Akerna to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Akerna alerts:

This table compares Akerna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91% Akerna Competitors -27.30% -1,835.58% -11.80%

Akerna has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna’s competitors have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million -$15.53 million -2.65 Akerna Competitors $1.06 billion $1.04 million 32.61

Akerna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akerna and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akerna Competitors 613 2999 4547 88 2.50

Akerna presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.96%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Akerna competitors beat Akerna on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.