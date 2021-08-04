Comparing Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arkema and Orocobre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 1 7 5 0 2.31 Orocobre 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arkema presently has a consensus target price of $126.72, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Arkema’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arkema is more favorable than Orocobre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orocobre has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Orocobre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 12.82% 12.00% 5.90% Orocobre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arkema and Orocobre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.10 $379.24 million $5.83 22.11 Orocobre $77.08 million 20.86 -$51.99 million N/A N/A

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Summary

Arkema beats Orocobre on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, and specialty acrylates. It offers adhesive solutions used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tile and flooring adhesives, and waterproofing systems, as well as in automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets; advanced materials used in the automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment; coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, paper, superabsorbents, water treatment, oil and gas extraction, 3D printing, and electronics applications; and industrial intermediate chemicals for the construction, production of refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, and water treatment applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid. In addition, the company owns 100% Cauchari Lithium Project. Orocobre Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

