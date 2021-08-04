Comparing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 103.50%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 59.79 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -7.88 Scholar Rock $15.40 million 67.65 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -10.77

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock -643.75% -60.07% -36.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

