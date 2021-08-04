Comparing O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.38 $249.00 million $1.22 12.07 Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Profitability

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O-I Glass 1.67% 76.70% 2.07% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for O-I Glass and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O-I Glass 3 5 1 0 1.78 Stevanato Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

O-I Glass presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given O-I Glass’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc. engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

