Comparing UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UniFirst and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.26 $135.77 million $7.13 30.25 Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UniFirst and Nebula Caravel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

UniFirst currently has a consensus price target of $248.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.30%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than UniFirst.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 8.27% 8.27% 6.55% Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniFirst beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

