Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

CPSI stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 130,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $496.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

