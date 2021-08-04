Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Comstock Resources updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22 EPS.

CRK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 78,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

