ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. 172,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,352. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.