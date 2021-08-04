Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $683.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

