Contrasting Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALX Oncology and Tenax Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology $1.18 million 2,184.01 -$45.74 million ($2.37) -27.03 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.85 million ($1.33) -1.18

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenax Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -20.86% -17.17% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -681.80% -480.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of ALX Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ALX Oncology and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ALX Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $98.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.23%. Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.47%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenax Therapeutics is more favorable than ALX Oncology.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Tenax Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

