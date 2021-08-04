CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in CONX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. CONX has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.