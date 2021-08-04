Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post $260.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the highest is $271.60 million. Copa posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.