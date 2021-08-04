Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPPMF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

