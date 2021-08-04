Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.15. 65,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,914. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

